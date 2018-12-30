Cardiff boss Neil Warnock eyes January signings and admits Nathaniel Clyne interest

Neil Warnock has admitted Cardiff want to sign Nathaniel Clyne

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has confirmed his interest in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne, and will look to strengthen in January.

The Bluebirds want to sign the right-back, who has made just five appearances for Liverpool this season.

They moved three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

Warnock admitted Clyne was a target but his recent reintroduction to Jurgen Klopp's squad could be an issue.

"We spoke about Clyne months ago, but then he got back into the Liverpool team against Manchester United, then they had a few injuries, so things change.

"But honestly, we've got nothing set for any position at the moment, I'm hoping that changes this week."

Warnock is hoping for reinforcements during the January transfer window

He added: "We've got nine or 10 concrete enquiries in at the moment, obviously we're not going to sign them all.

"But you've got to do that, we're looking to strengthen this team. Results like this will help me, we're not adrift at the bottom of the table.

"People might think, 'I don't want to go to a team at the bottom of the table' but it's difficult to bring players in.

"I won't do it if they're not better than the ones we've got, even though I know we need a bigger squad."