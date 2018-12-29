Leicester 0-1 Cardiff: Victor Camarasa strike gives Cardiff first away win

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Victor Camarasa's superb injury-time strike gave Cardiff their first Premier League away win of the season as they beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when the Real Betis loanee curled home from just outside the area in the 92nd minute, giving Cardiff their first three points on the road.

Leicester had a penalty saved in the 75th minute, with James Maddison - who was tugged back by Sean Morrison - seeing his spot-kick pushed away by Neil Etheridge before Sol Bamba helped clear the rebound.

Cardiff have now moved up a place into 16th - two places and four points ahead of the drop zone - while Leicester drop a place into eighth.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Chilwell (6), Maguire (6), Pereira (7), Soyuncu (7), Mendy (7), Ndidi (7), Maddison (7), Albrighton (6), Gray (7), Vardy (6).



Subs used: Ghezzal (5), Iheanacho (4), Okazaki (4).



Cardiff: Etheridge (7), Manga (7), Morrison (6), Bamba (7), Cunningham (5), Gunnarsson (6), Hoilett (7), Camarasa (8), Arter (7), Murphy (7), Paterson (6).



Subs used: Harris (5), Reid (n/a), Peltier (n/a).



Man of the match: Victor Camarasa

It was nearly a terrible start for Cardiff as Greg Cunningham went close to scoring an own goal inside six minutes. Demarai Gray slipped the ball through for Marc Albrighton, with Cunningham getting ahead of the latter. However, his touch back to Etheridge was heavy, missing the goalkeeper and just trickled past the far post.

Not long after and Maddison went close. He rounded Aron Gunnarsson and Harry Arter in the middle of the park before driving towards goal. With five goals so far this season, he tried his luck, and forced Etheridge to tip it around the post.

Team news Leicester made two changes with Caglar Soyuncu and Demarai Gray coming into the side for Wes Morgan and Hamza Choudhury. Cardiff made six changes with only Neil Etheridge, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba and Roberto Camarasa keeping their places.

The Cardiff goalkeeper was the busier of the two in the first half, and made two fine saves in quick succession. Ricardo Pereira scored a stunning goal against Man City on Boxing Day and went close again in the 27th minute, but Etheridge leapt to keep it out. Not long after, Maddison tested him with a curling free-kick but he was once again there to deny him.

The second half began in the same vein with Etheridge keeping Leicester at bay. Just minutes after the restart, the goalkeeper got down low to stop a shot from Pereira before Cardiff nearly scored in their own net once again. Gray fired in a cross from the left flank and Morrison got there ahead of any Leicester players to see it away, although could well have diverted it past Etheridge.

Cardiff tested Kasper Schmeichel for the first time in the 67th minute. Caglar Soyuncu's mistake allowed Josh Murphy to burst forward before striking, but the Leicester goalkeeper got down low to save. Not long after, Junior Hoilett struck, but his effort pinged off the foot of Harry Maguire before Murphy put the rebound wide.

James Maddison competes for the ball with Aron Gunnarsson

Leicester were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute after Morrison tugged the shoulder of Maddison and sent him to ground. With Jamie Vardy substituted not long before, Maddison took the penalty, but Etheridge went the right way to save before Bamba managed to get the ball away from the feet of Maddison - who was poised to strike - with a superb clearance.

Cardiff then snatched the victory in the second minute of four added on. Rachid Ghezzal was dispossessed by Arter on the left-hand side, with the Cardiff midfielder picking out Bobby Reid in the area. He then cut it back for the waiting and unmarked Camarasa, who curled home a wonderful strike into the top far corner to give the visitors their first away win of the Premier League season.

The managers

Claude Puel: "We managed our game without conceding chances until the goal at the end of the game. It's harsh for my players because they gave their best and we deserved another result. It is not a fair result but it is football and we were unlucky.

"We missed a penalty in our good period, we needed to score but a draw today was the minimum and losing is a big disappointment."

Neil Warnock: "I'm really pleased and I'm proud of the lads because I thought we played some good stuff. I thought we deserved it today, we got the late goal, but I thought we shaded it a bit.

"If we had a little bit more clinical finishing in the last third, I think we could have to put it to bed. But all credit to them, it took a penalty save to keep us in the game."

Opta stats

Leicester have lost two of their last three home Premier League matches against newly promoted sides (W1).

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has won two of his last three away league matches against Leicester City (D1), having lost six of his previous seven visits there (D1).

Leicester have lost their final Premier League match in each of the last two calendar years, losing 1-2 to Liverpool last season and 0-1 to Cardiff today.

This was Cardiff's third away Premier League clean sheet of the season - as many as they managed during the entirety of their last top-flight campaign in 2013-14.

Man of the match - Victor Camarasa

Victor Camarasa scored the winning goal for Cardiff at the King Power Stadium

Camarasa was the best player on the pitch for Cardiff at the King Power Stadium and he rounded it off with an absolutely superb strike. He was the shining light in much of Cardiff's attacking play with delightful passes all over the pitch and good set-piece deliveries.

On loan from Real Betis, he has performed well throughout the season for Cardiff and now has two goals in three Premier League games for the visitors. They will surely want a permanent deal for him when the time arrives.

What's next?

Both sides are in action live on Sky Sports on New Year's Day. Leicester travel to Everton for a 12.30pm kick off before Cardiff host Tottenham at 5.30pm.