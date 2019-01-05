Ross McCormack rejoins Motherwell on loan from Aston Villa

Ross McCormack is back at Motherwell until the end of the season

Ross McCormack has rejoined Motherwell on a five-month loan from Aston Villa, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old striker spent two years at Fir Park between 2006 and 2008, helping the club to a third-place SPL finish in his second season.

McCormack, who has recently been on loan at Central Coast Mariners, told the club's website: "I am delighted to be back.

McCormack pictured playing for Motherwell in 2008

"Although I was a youth player at Rangers, got a good education there and played some first team games, I feel like this was the club that helped launch my career and I will be forever grateful for that.

"I've had a frustrating few years and I am desperate to just get back on the pitch again and do what I do.

"I want to put something back into Motherwell for what they did for me all those years ago. My aim is to come in and score goals, help the team and help develop some of the younger talent in the squad."

He was recently on loan at Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners

McCormack made 48 appearances for Motherwell in his first spell before moving to Cardiff 10 years ago.

He spent three years with the Bluebirds, scoring 30 goals in 60 starts for the Championship side.

The Scotland international joined Leeds in the summer of 2010 where he made 144 appearances scoring 53 goals.

After winning the Championship golden boot in 2013-14 he switched to Fulham in an £11m move.

Two years later Roberto Di Matteo paid the second highest fee in Aston Villa history, a reported £12m, to take him to Villa Park.

McCormack has scored three goals for Aston Villa

However, he fell out of favour and was loaned out to fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest in his first campaign.

He was out on loan again last season at Melbourne City and following his latest loan to Central Coast Mariners, he is back at Fir Park.

"We are delighted to get a player of Ross' quality at the club," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"This is a player who has earned over £25m in transfer fees, is the all-time top scorer in the EFL Championship with a record better than one goal in three games and is experienced at international level.

"However, despite all that, what has impressed me most is his desire to be here, to contribute and put something back in and help us for the rest of this season.