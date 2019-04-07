Sunday Supplement podcast: Racism in football, Man City's quadruple bid and Spurs' stadium

Listen to the latest Sunday Supplement podcast as Andy Dunn, Ian Ladyman and Mike McGrath join Neil Ashton.

The writers first discuss racism in football after Tottenham full-back Danny Rose said he "can't wait to see the back" of the sport when he retires.

Manchester City's quadruple hopes are also on the agenda following their FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton while the panel also reflect on whether Spurs' new £1billion stadium has raised the bar for other Premier League clubs.

The journalists dissect Leicester's fine start under Brendan Rodgers following another victory - this time at Huddersfield - which strengthened their chances of European qualification.

Meanwhile, there is a look ahead to the Super Sunday clash between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park, focusing on Mesut Ozil's return to form under Unai Emery.

