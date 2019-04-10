European Paper Talk: Saul Niguez a Manchester United and Manchester City target

Saul Niguez is attracting interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona

With the end of the 2018/19 season rapidly approaching, clubs across Europe are already looking towards the summer transfer window.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez remains a Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United transfer target. Atleti are prepared to offer the midfielder a new contract but will wait for him to make a decision on his future. (AS)

Real Madrid hope a fee between £70m-£80m will be enough to convince Chelsea to sell Eden Hazard this summer. The Blues value the Belgian at £100m but the Spanish side are not prepared to pay that figure given Hazard has just over a year left on his contract. (AS)

Jan Oblak is a key man for Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak is set to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid which will see his buyout clause significantly rise from its current £85m. The 26-year-old has been earmarked as a potential replacement for David de Gea if the Spaniard leaves Old Trafford. (Marca)

Juan Mata's father, Juan Mata Sr, says the Manchester United star wouldn't entertain offers from Manchester City or Liverpool this summer but admits a return to Spain is possible when the 30-year-old's contract expires in the summer. (Cadena SER)

Italy

Napoli, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the four sides who remain interested in Mauro Icardi. The Argentine is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer despite his return to the side after a six-week exile. (Sky Sport Italia)

Juventus officials will take advantage of their trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the Champions League by speaking to the Dutch club about a move for Matthijs de Ligt. The 19-year-old is expected to join Barcelona but the Serie A leaders continue to pursue the centre-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus hope to talk to Matthijs de Ligt

Antonio Conte remains Inter's first-choice to take over from Luciano Spalletti this summer. The Italian would sanction the sale of Icardi but will consider keeping Radja Nainggolan at San Siro. PSV winger Steven Bergwijn would also be targeted. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met the representatives of Ilkay Gundogan in London before Manchester City's Champions League defeat to Tottenham. The German's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer of 2020. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Bayern Munich remain confident they can bring Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi to Germany this summer. The England international has just over 12 months remaining on his contract and Bayern believe the Blues will sell at the right price. (Bild)

Callum Hudson-Odoi is still a Bayern Munich transfer target

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed Thorgan Hazard wants to leave the club this summer. The Belgian would prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund but Liverpool are also interested. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have not spoken to Edinson Cavani's representatives about extending his contract at the club. The Uruguayan is out of contract in 2020 and would prefer to sign a one-year extension with the Ligue 1 leaders. (RMC)

Dani Alves, meanwhile, has held off signing a new contract with PSG as he is concerned about the club's ambition after their Champions League exit to Manchester United. The 35-year-old wants assurances the club's squad will be overhauled and strengthened this summer. (Le Parisien)