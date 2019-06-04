WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England captain Eoin Morgan blamed poor fielding for his side's 14-run defeat to Pakistan in their second match of the Cricket World Cup.

Sky in Italy say Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. If the Frenchman does head back to Italy, could Maurizio Sarri be his new head coach? Sources in Italy tell us it is a 'matter of time' until he takes over at Juventus.

Johanna Konta is aiming to become the first British woman since 1983 to reach the French Open semi-finals.

She plays last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals.

Caster Semenya will not have to take medication to reduce testosterone. A Swiss court has suspended the new IAAF ruling temporarily.