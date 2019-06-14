Diego Maradona leaves Dorados role for medical reasons

Diego Maradona has left Dorados

Diego Maradona has stepped down as coach of Mexican second division side Dorados due to medical reasons.

The 58-year-old was appointed in September 2018, and took a team that was near the bottom of the division to two promotion deciders in the Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2019 tournaments only to miss out at the hands of Atletico San Luis both times.

"Diego Maradona decided to not continue as the head coach of Dorados," Maradona's manager, Matias Morla, said on his Twitter account.

Maradona won the World Cup in 1986

"On medical advice he will dedicate time to his health and will have two surgeries: in the shoulder and knee. We are thankful with the Dorados family and will continue the dream together in the future."

Maradona was admitted to a hospital in Argentina in January suffering from stomach bleeding, just a few days before returning to Mexico for his second season with Dorados.

Maradona was admitted to hospital in January this year

His orthopedic surgeon, German Ochoa, said earlier this year that the World Cup winner has no cartilage left in his knees due to severe osteoarthritis and will need prostheses.

"Together we shocked the world. We showed that soccer is all about passion and heart, you will always be a Dorado, thanks for everything Diego," the club tweeted. "Get well and we'll see you soon."