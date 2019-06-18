Women's World Cup round-up: Marta sends Brazil through, Sam Kerr scores four for Australia

Marta scored the only goal of the game against Italy

Marta's second-half penalty sent Brazil into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win against Italy on Tuesday that ensured they finish as one of the best third-placed sides.

It was Marta's 17th World Cup goal, moving her ahead of Germany's Miroslav Klose to become the outright top scorer in both the men's and women's tournaments.

Marta, the only player to score at five different World Cups, converted a spot kick in the 74th minute as Brazil finished third in Group C on six points, level with Italy, who top the group on goal difference.

Australia beat Jamaica 4-1 to finish second in the group, also on six points, but ahead on goals scored of Brazil, who face a clash with either hosts France or Germany for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sam Kerr scored four goals in Australia's 4-1 win over Jamaica

Sam Kerr scored four goals for Australia, one shy of the World Cup record and the most by an Australian, in a thumping victory over Jamaica in Grenoble.

Australia have advanced to the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive tournament following three straight quarter-final eliminations, and the win confirmed the Matildas finish second in Group C and will face Norway in Nice on Saturday.

Kerr scored with a header from Emily Gielnik's cross in the 11th minute, doubled the lead with another header in the 42nd and completed the hat-trick in the 69th, scoring again late on to leave her record at 36 goals in 80 international appearances.