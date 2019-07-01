Manchester derby to open Women's Super League season

Manchester United Women will face Manchester City Women on the opening day of the WSL season

Manchester United will begin their inaugural Women's Super League campaign with a trip to Manchester City in the first women's Manchester derby.

The opening fixtures of the 2019/20 WSL season have been announced with Casey Stoney's United team awarded with their maiden tie against local rivals City after gaining promotion last season at the first attempt.

Meanwhile, champions Arsenal will face FA Cup finalists West Ham and WSL newcomers Tottenham will travel to Champions League semi-finalists Chelsea.

All opening weekend games will be played on September 7 and 8 and the remaining fixtures for the season will be announced on July 10.

FA director of the women's professional game Kelly Simmons said: "It's a very exciting time for women's football with the country currently swept up in the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Lionesses performing brilliantly.

"We're looking forward to this increased interest carrying over into our domestic game next season and beyond.

"Opening weekend is packed full of great fixtures that are sure to set the tone for what promises to be the biggest and most exciting domestic season yet and we look forward to releasing the full fixture list next week."

WSL 2019/20 Opening Fixtures

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Birmingham City vs Everton

Bristol City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs Reading

Manchester United vs Manchester City