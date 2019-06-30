England boss Phil Neville unfazed by USA ahead of World Cup semi-final

0:44 England Women’s boss Phil Neville only cares about winning ahead of his side’s World Cup semi-final encounter with USA England Women’s boss Phil Neville only cares about winning ahead of his side’s World Cup semi-final encounter with USA

England Women's head coach Phil Neville is not worried about the threat defending champions USA may pose ahead of their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Instead Neville is hoping the tried and tested mantra which has seen the Lionesses progress to the last four will once again see them through to their first every tournament final.

The England boss, who has no injury worries going into the game, insists he wants his side to play their own game.

"The US are the best team in the world, their record is phenomenal, their coach's record is phenomenal, but I never worry about anything or the opposition," said Phil Neville.

"We concentrate a lot on what we can do and how we can try to win a game.

"Our strengths, our values and our style of play and the way we want to play is the most important thing.

"We want to play a certain style in a World Cup semi-final - with the freedom and expression we have had the past five games."

Neville has constantly admitted he would not comprise on England's style and once again reiterated he felt it was the 'best way to get success' against America in Lyon.

England Women's boss Phil Neville was all smiles during his World Cup semi-final pre-match press conference

"We believe in our style and I will never criticise my players if they play like they have been learning to play over the last 18 months," Neville said.

"I believe the last 18 months' work will come to fruition on Tuesday night - it will be the barometer of what we have been working towards on and off the pitch.

"This is why I am so relaxed, because everything has been planned and prepared and I'm just so excited."

Neville also appeared unfazed by USA team officials scoping out England's hotel in preparation for reaching the final - despite still having to overcome the Lionesses.

0:47 Sky Sports News’ Jessica Creighton explains the hotel row that has erupted ahead of England Women’s World Cup semi-final with the USA. Sky Sports News’ Jessica Creighton explains the hotel row that has erupted ahead of England Women’s World Cup semi-final with the USA.

After joking that the US delegates had lunch with the England squad, Neville added: "It's not a concern but all I would say it's not something England would do.

"I thought it was quite funny and I hope they enjoyed our hotel but it's not etiquette and something I would allow from our organisation."

"It's their problem and I'm sure that Jill (Ellis, USA coach) probably wouldn't have been happy with that arrangement and I'm sure that she will be dealing with their infrastructure within their own discipline."

'Lionesses have made strides under Neville'

1:17 Jill Ellis defends USA's decision to scope out England's hotel for the World Cup final. Jill Ellis defends USA's decision to scope out England's hotel for the World Cup final.

As well as having to defend her team's attitude over the visit to England's hotel, US coach Jill Ellis was full of praise for counterpart Neville in her pre-match press conference.

Admitting her side still have to 'earn every result' to advance in the tournament, Ellis said: "I definitely think the team (England) have made strides.

"You can see that they've bought in to what he (Phil Neville) wants them to do, you can see that they are playing hard, so I think he's done a really good job."