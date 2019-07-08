Burnley meet Jay Rodriguez £10m release clause in West Brom contract

Jay Rodriguez has not travelled to Spain for West Brom's pre-season tour

Burnley have triggered the £10m release clause in Jay Rodriguez's West Brom contract, Sky Sports News understands.

Rodriguez was not on the plane to Spain with rest of the West Brom squad on Monday morning when they flew out for a pre-season training camp.

He is keen to go back to Burnley and play in the Premier League, and will hold talks in the North West later on Monday.

The 29-year-old scored 22 goals for West Brom last season en route to the play-offs, where they were beaten by rivals Aston Villa.

West Brom face losing another striker, Salomon Rondon, on a permanent basis.

New Dalian Yifang manager Rafael Benitez wants Rondon to follow him to China after his loan deal with Newcastle expired, Sky Sports News understands.

Benitez brought Rondon to St James' Park last summer on a season-long loan following parent club West Brom's relegation to the Championship, and is looking to make Rondon his first signing in China.

Meanwhile, Burnley expect to complete the signing of Stoke City defender Erik Pieters on Monday.

The left-back was on loan at French club Amiens at the end of last season and is not in Nathan Jones' plans at Stoke.

