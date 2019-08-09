Steven Gerrard confirms Manchester City's Brandon Barker having Rangers medical

Brandon Barker will leave Manchester City after just one appearance for the club

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed Manchester City's Brandon Barker is undergoing a medical with the winger set for a move to Ibrox.

The 22-year-old will become the ninth summer addition to Gerrard's squad, but the Rangers manager remained coy on whether it would be the last signing the club makes before the close of the Scottish transfer window.

Barker has spent the last three seasons on loan at different clubs including a spell at Hibernian who face Rangers in the second game of the league campaign on Sunday.

Gerrard confirmed that Barker was completing the second stage of his medical on Friday and that the deal is in the final stages.

The Rangers boss said, "It's the type of player we've been looking for. The idea this year was to build a squad with exciting players in the final third."

Speaking ahead of their match against Hibernian, Gerrard also confirmed that Glen Middleton has decided to join Hibs on loan.

The 19-year-old was close to finalising a move to Dutch side NAC Breda but the player ultimately decided to opt for a switch to Easter Road and the deal should be done next week.

"Glen has decided he wants to go to Hibs on loan so that will happen after the weekend. He will go get some experience and play some regular football," Gerrard added.

Gerrard is happy with his current Rangers squad and expects Barker to sign

"He was really close to going to Holland - but last minute Hibs have shown interest that he has looked into himself and decided he wants to go pursue that. It was his decision."

The Scottish transfer window will shut on September 2 but it appears the only business still to be done at Rangers will be outgoings as Eros Grezda has been approached by a number of clubs regarding a loan deal away from Ibrox.

"He's got two or three loan opportunities that are brewing. It's a maybe as we sit here right now," Gerrard added.

"I'm really satisfied with the squad at the moment but you can never be certain what is going to happen with outgoings."