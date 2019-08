Rangers close in on signing of Man City winger Brandon Barker

Brandon Barker will leave Manchester City after just one appearance for the club

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Manchester City winger Brandon Barker, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old will arrive in Glasgow on Thursday to complete the deal.

Barker has previously had loan spells with NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston.

He has made just one competitive appearance for Man City since signing a professional contract in 2014.