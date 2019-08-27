Bolton administrator remains hopeful as takeover talks continue

Bolton have been given until 5pm by the EFL for a takeover to be completed

The administrator for Bolton Wanderers remains hopeful of a "positive outcome" as talks continue over the future of the club.

Wanderers have been given until 5pm on Tuesday by the EFL for a takeover to be completed or they could face expulsion from the league.

A takeover of the club by Football Ventures collapsed on Saturday, leaving the club at threat of liquidation.

A statement on behalf of joint-administrator Paul Appleton released on Tuesday morning read: "Following my statement of yesterday morning, I am glad to report there is continuing dialogue between the parties whose positions will ultimately decide the fate of the club.



"Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal and we will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community.



"The future of Bolton Wanderers is still in doubt but I have to believe there can be a positive outcome before today's 5pm deadline set by the EFL."

Bolton started the season on -12 points after being placed in administration before the start of the season.

Bolton also lost large numbers of senior players and fielded the club's youngest-ever side this season against Coventry.

Manager Phil Parkinson and assistant manager Steve Parkin resigned from their positions and the team lost Saturday's home League One match to Ipswich 5-0.

'A tragic situation'

"It's heart-breaking for those lifelong fans and everybody involved with the two football clubs," says Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith. "If, God forbid, either or both were to go out of business people would lose their livelihoods, their jobs and it's a tragic situation.

"I know we say so often there's so much money at the top end of the game how can this be allowed to happen, but they are two such famous clubs.

"Bolton, in particular. I played at the old Burnden Park before they moved to the Reebok as it was. It would be awful. It would be a really sad day for English football if two historic football clubs were to be no more."