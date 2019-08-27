Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan optimistic of signing Manchester United forward on loan

Inter remain confident of signing Alexis Sanchez on loan

Inter Milan remain optimistic they can negotiate a loan deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky in Italy.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing over a season-long loan, which will cost the Serie A club just under £11m, according to Sky in Italy.

The 30-year-old joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but has only scored three Premier League goals in 32 appearances since leaving north London.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer as he does not look to be instrumental in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the season.

However, United striker Anthony Martial sustained a thigh injury in the 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace which will be further assessed on Tuesday, but Inter remain hopeful this will not jeopardise the deal.

0:14 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Sanchez is still holding talks with other clubs Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Sanchez is still holding talks with other clubs

The Chilean, who has 130 caps for his country, impressed during the summer in the Copa America as Chile reached the semi-finals, but sustained an injury in the third-place play-off.

He has not featured since for United and is yet to be part of a matchday squad in the Premier League this season but did feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield United as he continues his rehabilitation.

One player who has already made the switch from Manchester to Milan this summer is Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his Serie A debut in a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday.

Will Sanchez leaving weaken United?

Italian football journalist Gabriele Marcotti feels should United allow Sanchez to leave, they would be leaving themselves short of attacking options.

He said: "I think United were left short-handed when Lukaku left and wasn't replaced.

Sanchez has not featured for United this season

"And they will be even more so if Sanchez goes. He did look really good at the Copa America and I think that's why [Inter boss] Antonio Conte thinks he can regenerate him.

"Martial and Rashford have both started [United's first matches of the season]. They're both starters. If one of them gets injured you have kind of got to fill two roles.

"But in addition to Greenwood is Tahith Chong. Is he the other striking option that they have?

"With the possible exception of Greenwood, or unless Pogba conjures something out of nothing, or Mata hits a free-kick, how are you going to score?

"You don't have a Plan B alternative in terms of size, strength or even a genuine penalty box poacher."

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...