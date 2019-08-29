Tyrone Mings earns first England call-up

Tyrone Mings is England's top-ranked defender on Sky Sports' Power Rankings

Tyrone Mings has been called up to the England squad for the first time, Sky Sports News understands.

The Aston Villa centre-back, signed for an initial £20m from Bournemouth this summer, is in the squad for England's upcoming European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo at Wembley and St Mary's respectively.

Manager Gareth Southgate and assistant Steve Holland watched Mings, 26, in Villa's 2-0 win over Everton last Friday.

Mings, who can also play at left-back, was a key figure in Villa's promotion push from the Championship while on loan from Bournemouth last season.

He has also started all three of Villa's opening Premier League games this season.

Mings struggled with injury at Bournemouth and subsequently fell out of favour under manager Eddie Howe before securing a move to Villa.