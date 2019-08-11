Paul Gascoigne says public support is comforting

1:06 Paul Gascoigne is loving life again as he opens up on his health and the love he gets from the nation Paul Gascoigne is loving life again as he opens up on his health and the love he gets from the nation

England legend Paul Gascoigne says he feels great and cherishes the support of the nation.

Gascoigne has struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues but says he is now "looking forward to every day" as he continues to rebuild his life.

"Everything has been working out well," the former England midfielder told Sky Sports News in an exclusive interview.

"I managed to go to the [Liverpool v Norwich] game, I enjoyed that and to be fair [I'm now] just looking forward to every day really.

"Coming up, I had such a laugh and I'm not sure the last time I had such a laugh like that. So I'm just looking forward to what's to come you know. I feel great to be fair.

Gascoigne famously burst into tears during the World Cup 1990 semi-final with Germany

"It's always good to get that support back from the nation. This [thing about being a] national treasure ... it is really nice. Like if I ever feel down, it's nice just to walk down the high street and everyone is just wishing you well and saying how well you look. It's nice to get those compliments."

Gascoigne began his career with hometown club Newcastle before going on to play for Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton and Burnley.

His career came to an end in 2004 and the 52-cap former England international admits he still misses playing football.

"The last couple of years I haven't been to many games. I picked a few but I've decided to go to a few more now because I still miss it," he said.

Paul Gascoigne celebrates his stunning goal against Scotland at Euro 96

Asked whether he'd ever come to terms with his playing career finishing, Gascoigne said: "No, definitely not, you know.

"When I used to play, after the game I used to get withdrawal and felt sentimental about football, thinking I can't wait for the next weekend.

"It was the same when I went to Anfield the other night because the next morning I thought I would have loved to have played in that. I'm terrible like that. I think I'll be like that all my life."

