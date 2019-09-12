Changing Deadline Day? What the Premier League clubs will discuss in new season meeting

Premier League clubs will hold their first meeting of the new season today and Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains how it could be significant...

What will clubs talk about?

It is another busy agenda. The summer transfer window, video assistant referees (VARs), the search for a new chief executive and UEFA's proposed changes to European competitions from 2024 are all expected to be discussed at a hotel in central London.

Who will attend?

The club's biggest hitters. Chairs, chief executives or highly-ranked officials are always in attendance from all 20 sides. The meeting usually lasts a couple of hours - and there are big changes ahead for the Premier League.

Richard Scudamore left late last year. Richard Masters is interim chief executive and Claudia Arney is interim chair. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is expected to provide an update on the search for a new permanent chief executive following the appointment of a new firm of head-hunters.

The Premier League will also move its headquarters to Paddington later this year.

Will clubs change Deadline Day next summer?

The summer deadline is expected to be a high-profile talking point. A growing number of clubs are unhappy after Europe failed to follow the Premier League's lead.

The existing deadline, on the Thursday before the start of the season, has left them vulnerable to late bids from clubs in other major leagues, including La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga. Clubs wanted stability but, at times, the August 8 deadline created the opposite effect.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says closing the window early was a "massive mistake" and hopes "we fix the problem for the next season." But it is down to Daniel Levy, Tottenham's chairman, to have the final say in the room.

In some instances, managers can think one thing, and their bosses can think differently. A healthy debate is usually encouraged but it is rare for clubs to strongly disagree with each other.

Clubs are expected to discuss the issue but may not vote until a meeting in November. There is no rush. That said, according to sources, it is increasingly likely that next summer's Deadline Day will be after the start of the season.

How many clubs must agree to change?

Under Premier League rule V.2, 11 clubs - a majority - are required to change the date and time of summer transfer windows. Fourteen clubs had to agree after the previous discussion of this nature in 2017. Some clubs may prefer a larger majority but it is not technically a necessity.

Are these meetings televised?

No, their routine meetings are held in private. Clubs usually meet at least four times a season and there is nothing extraordinary about this month's discussion. The fact they will discuss VAR and the summer transfer window has added some extra attention, as they are major talking points for supporters.

It is worth remembering that the main aim of the Premier League is to stage the most competitive and compelling league with world-class players. That will always remain the meeting's fundamental focus.