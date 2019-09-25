WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

It's been another night of shocks in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Three days after beating Manchester United, West Ham suffered a 4-0 defeat at League One side Oxford.

Two other Premier League sides lost to League One opposition. Burton beat Bournemouth 2-0 while Sheffield United lost at home to Sunderland.

Manchester United needed penalties to get past Rochdale. Daniel James converted the winning kick after it ended 1-1. There were wins also for Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Chelsea have been drawn at home to Manchester United in the fourth round. Liverpool face Arsenal while holders Manchester City are at home to Southampton.

John Barnes has rubbished claims that Bernardo Silva posted a racist tweet. Silva has been criticised for appearing to compare a young Benjamin Mendy to the logo of a Spanish confectionery company.

And AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been charged with misconduct under the FA's Betting Rules and suspended by his club. He has until October 4 to respond.