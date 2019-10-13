Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: Scotland, Wales, England, Republic of Ireland and more

Charlie Nicholas gives his predictions for the upcoming international fixtures, with Scotland, Wales, England and Republic of Ireland all in action in European Qualifiers.

Scotland vs San Marino - Sunday, 5pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

It is the one game I am confident on! Steve Clarke owes nobody any favours. There were a lot of people that said they were injured and didn't want to play for Scotland - a select few just turned up and wanted to play, Andy Robertson has been one of them. Steven Fletcher has been a long servant for Scotland I think he is their best No 9 currently, despite not being selected. That should change for the San Marino game.

I think Billy Gilmour should come in from Chelsea and Lawrence Shankland too - Clarke should urge them to play. Even if you get a 1-0, then people are still understanding what he is trying to do. Gilmour may not have earned it, but the days of earning caps for your international side have gone. We need things to develop before February and the play-offs. Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor have been decent so I would play them both and let them get a result. Not a lot of people will turn up at Hampden, but let Clarke try something and get a win under his belt. With Fletcher, Gilmour and Shankland coming, Scotland will win comfortably.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Wales vs Croatia - Sunday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

It is another tough one. I would not be hopeful of Aaron Ramsey coming back in, but Wales have it in their own hands, so for that reason, you would have to fancy them. Croatia have gone backwards after the glory of the World Cup. They have stepped up a mark with their World Cup showing and the reputation they gained, but there is something about Wales that tells me they are going in the right direction with Ryan Giggs, and I am expecting them to win this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Bulgaria vs England - Monday, 7.45pm

It is another awkward one. Bulgaria trying to gain a head of steam, but it is nothing like their glory years of 10-15 years ago. It is a short window of opportunity for the Bulgarian's playing against England and a chance to showcase what they can do. Everyone is on about racism and the fact England will walk off in solidarity, but England should be able to come away from this with a win and keep their reputation going - it is about the football and watching good players, and Bulgaria will want to see the good players.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho celebrate against Kosovo last month

The Premier League is the best and most exciting league in the world - La Liga is way behind. They want to see the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. England are through, so Gareth Southgate would like to introduce Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount to these situations and so you will see a change in the England set-up, in case players are ever out with injury or illness. It will not be easy but they are more than capable of getting the job done here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-2 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Czech Republic vs Northern Ireland - Monday, 6pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Again, I think Northern Ireland have done well. Michael O'Neill has done a fantastic job - that is why Scotland wanted him. He has made Northern Ireland grow and made them believe. It is a very hostile place to go and I think Czech Republic will be too strong for them. These countries are always strong at home, and it will be a dangerous night with another defeat for Northern Ireland.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

France vs Turkey - Monday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

The French like their exhibition-style stuff, and they have such an abundance of stars and talent. Paul Pogba wants to be fit when he is ready, and the rest are all competing for places, right from the goalkeeper to the forward positions. It is a very healthy state of affairs for France currently and this will be another routine night for Didier Deschamps and his side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland - Tuesday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

This is a tough place to go. The Swiss, even with Granit Xhaka in the team, are a formidable force, especially at home. They will be without Xherdan Shaqiri, but that should not cause too many issues - they are unbeaten in the qualifying stages and that is without Shaqiri. Again, this Irish side under Mick McCarthy are renowned for being tough and competitive. They are a well-drilled group, but I cannot find a solution to their goalscoring problems. They always have the same wide men and rarely change from their one man strike force, so I do not see them getting a result from this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0

Sweden vs Spain - Tuesday, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This is an awkward one for the Spanish. Sweden will be full of enthusiasm at the possibility of claiming a scalp by getting the win, and they will always threaten. Spain do not have the glamour of Andres Iniesta and Xavi anymore, while they have tried so many different strikers. It tends to be Rodrigo and Paco Alcacer but they have tried Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata too. It is weird because there are loads of goals in this Spain side, even more so from the midfield and wide areas, so I think they will nick this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2

