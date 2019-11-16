European Qualifiers on Sky: Albania vs France
Team news and previews ahead of Sunday's European Qualifiers, with France live on Sky Sports.
Albania vs France - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football
State of play - Group H: While Les Bleus have already progressed to Euro 2020 thanks to Turkey's 0-0 draw with Iceland before their 2-1 win over Moldova on Thursday, top spot in Group H is still up for grabs on Sunday evening.
Didier Deschamps's team will be guaranteed first place in the section with a draw at the Arena Kombetare. Defeat, though, would see second-placed Turkey win the group if Senol Gunes's side also win in Andorra on Sunday night.
Team news: The visitors are set to experiment in Albania with qualification for next summer's tournament already guaranteed.
That could mean a start for Leo Dubois at left-back in place of Everton's Lucas Digne, while Presnel Kimpembe may come in for Clement Lenglet in the centre of defence after the Barcelona player's error gifted Moldova's early opener on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi is set to make his debut in midfield alongside Corentin Tolisso and Wissam Ben Yedder could get the nod in attack.
Albania vs France
November 17, 2019, 7:40pm
Live on
