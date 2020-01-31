Joshua King transfer to Man Utd dependent on Bournemouth finding a replacement

3:40 More signings to come for Manchester United? Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper assesses their pursuit of Joshua King More signings to come for Manchester United? Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper assesses their pursuit of Joshua King

Manchester United launching an improved late bid for Joshua King is dependent on Bournemouth signing a replacement striker before the transfer window closes.

Bournemouth rejected a £20m bid for the Norway international, who has 18 months left on his contract, after he emerged as a late transfer target for United to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Should Bournemouth bring in another striker, United may return with a second bid before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Solskjaer indicated the club were unlikely to to make another signing, following the arrival of midfielder Bruno Fernandes on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's home Premier League match against Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

0:33 Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was tight-lipped on their prospects of getting a deal over the line Manchester United have been linked with a number of strikers but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was tight-lipped on their prospects of getting a deal over the line

"I don't expect any more business to be done, but sometimes I say something here and then something else happens," Solskjaer said.

"Sometimes I say I'm happy with a player and he gets a different message so I don't want to help or make speculations grow more and more. I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn't mean that it can't happen."

Speaking also earlier on Friday, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said the club wanted to keep King but did not rule out his departure.

Earlier this month, former Watford striker Odion Ighalo and Leicester's Islam Slimani emerged as two of a number of players United were considering.

Odion Ighalo scored 39 goals for Watford in 100 appearances in all competitions before moving to China in January 2017

However, Ighalo's representatives have told Sky Sports News United have made no approach about a move to Old Trafford.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker has two years left on his contract and is currently in pre-season training in China.

Man Utd vs Wolves Live on

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!