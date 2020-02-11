Championship football live: Watch every midweek match live on Sky Sports
All six Championship matches are live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night. Find out how to watch each game here...
Last Updated: 12/02/20 10:28pm
Watch every Sky Bet Championship match live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night.
All six games will be available to watch across Sky Sports, either on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action or the Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
On Wednesday night Millwall vs Fulham is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick off 7.45pm), with Bristol City vs Derby live on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm (kick off 7.45pm). The other four games are live on the Red Button and Sky Sports app from five minutes before they kick-off.
- Bristol City vs Derby (7.45pm)- Live on Sky Sports Action, Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Huddersfield vs Cardiff (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Luton vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Millwall vs Fulham (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports app
- Reading vs West Brom (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Stoke vs Preston (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All six games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.
Please note: we can only show rescheduled or displaced midweek games on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.