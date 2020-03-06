Football News

Alisson: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool goalkeeper out with hip injury

Last Updated: 06/03/20 1:52pm

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of Saturday's match against Bournemouth at Anfield with a hip injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: "In training before the Chelsea game he had a little incident we thought it was nothing and he was not going to play anyway - he was going to be on the bench.

"And then we thought we wouldn't take any risks so left him out of the squad. He had a scan the next day and they found something.

"We will see next week. It is in the hip region, you could all do your work still, but for a professional goalkeeper it is a slightly different situation."

More to follow...

