Alisson: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool goalkeeper out with hip injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of Saturday's match against Bournemouth at Anfield with a hip injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: "In training before the Chelsea game he had a little incident we thought it was nothing and he was not going to play anyway - he was going to be on the bench.

"And then we thought we wouldn't take any risks so left him out of the squad. He had a scan the next day and they found something.

"We will see next week. It is in the hip region, you could all do your work still, but for a professional goalkeeper it is a slightly different situation."

