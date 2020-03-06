Manchester United loanee Kieran O'Hara banned for biting opponent

Kieran O'Hara has been found guilty of breaching FA Rule E3

Burton goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara, on loan from Manchester United, has been banned for six games for biting an opponent.

O'Hara was found guilty of a charge which arose from an incident involving Peterborough's Sammie Szmodics during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burton.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough later said his keeper was "adamant in denying" allegations of a bite and confirmed the club would be contesting the FA charge.

But a statement from the FA on Friday read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Kieran O'Hara for six matches with immediate effect and fined him £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied that his behaviour during the 44th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United FC on Saturday 29 February 2020 amounted to violent and/or improper conduct but the charge was subsequently found proven.

"The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons will be published in due course."

Burton have said they will be making no further comment on the incident.

O'Hara, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for United, has kept nine clean sheets in 33 league games for Burton this season.