Non-League side Hyde United sell 'virtual pies' calling on fans to help club during coronavirus pandemic

Hyde United of the Nothern Premier League are selling 'virtual pies' and 'virtual chip buttys' as they call on fans to support the club in any way they can during the coronavirus pandemic.

With matches postponed due to the outbreak of the virus, Hyde have launched a 'virtual matchday package' for their home fixture against Radcliffe which was was supposed to take place on March 21.

On their club website, Hyde announced: "Due to the suspension of the league games for the foreseeable future the football club are asking for your help.

"With the loss of matchday income and cancellation of block bookings on the 3G pitch we find ourselves in a fight to cover the the costs of running the football club throughout the suspension.

"We are launching a virtual matchday package where fans can purchase virtual tickets, programmes, food etc. Any donations, no matter how big or small, will go into the running of the football club.

"The items range from matchday tickets to the legendary Judith's soup!

"Please support us with what you can afford during this difficult time and we hope to see you all at Ewen Fields Stadium again this season."