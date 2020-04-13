Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts crowned Lowland League champions

Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson

Kelty Hearts, managed by former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson, have been named champions of the Lowland League.

The Scottish Lowland Football League (SLFL) made the decision on a "points per game average based on the standings" when fixtures stopped in Scotland's fifth tier on March 13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kelty were six points ahead of Bonnyrigg Rose, with the second-place side having played a game less. The clubs were due to meet before the end of the season but the SLFL has decided to call time on fixtures in the division.

Usually the winners of the Highland League and Lowland League would meet in a two-legged play-off for the right to play the team bottom of League Two in a play-off to enter the SPFL but there is continued uncertainty as to how the season will be concluded in the Scottish professional leagues.

"The board of the SLFL have today decided to end the league competition with immediate effect," a SLFL statement said.

"The board took into account the points per game average based on the standings at the cessation of football on the 13th March, and as such have declared that Kelty Hearts are this season's champion club."

Ferguson had previously questioned the merits of the Scottish pyramid system if Kelty Hearts were denied their shot at promotion to League Two.

Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson (left) alongside his assistant Bob Malcom (right)

Brora Rangers were confirmed as winners of the Highland League last month. They were 13 points clear with six games remaining going into the shutdown.

"What's the point of having a pyramid system in Scotland, for Lowland League clubs and Highland League clubs to try and get into the SPFL, if this is all going to scrapped?" Ferguson said. "You can't relegate Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer and let Brechin go into a play-off game to see whether they can stay in the SPFL or whether they go down into the Lowland League.

"There are big decisions to be made. We have invested a bit of money this year, we have worked really hard, as have all the clubs in the Lowland League. We have tried to do things right and if we are going to be denied an opportunity to get into the league, it will be very disappointing.

"I'd rather win the league fair and square and play the games but look, I'm a realist, I know the games are not going to be played anytime soon."

The SLFL also confirmed that relegation from the division has been suspended for this season.

Vale of Leithen were bottom of the table when the shutdown commenced, three points behind Dalbeattie Star.

"Furthermore, the board would like to make it clear that it feels that no member club should be disadvantaged by the current health crisis we face, and as such there will be no relegation from the SLFL in season 2019/20," the statement added.

"We are aware of the implications for our fellow pyramid leagues, the EoSFL and SoSFL, and will announce contingency plans to cover this in due course."