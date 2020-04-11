Rangers call for suspensions of Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie amid SPFL voting row

Rangers have called for the suspensions of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal advisor Rod McKenzie and want an independent investigation into the organisation's recent voting processes.

The Ibrox club say a whistleblower has provided them with allegations that the vote on how to end the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two was not carried out fairly.

The Scottish Professional Football League tabled a resolution to end the season in three divisions and potentially the Premiership earlier in the week, with all 42 member clubs voting on the proposal on Friday.

Rangers have called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster

The Premiership reached the threshold of nine supporting votes but only seven votes came in favour from the Championship, with Partick Thistle and Inverness voting against and "a technical question mark over the competence of Dundee's no vote", Sky Sports News was told.

Rangers had earlier attempted to submit an alternative resolution and accused the SPFL of slowing their attempts to find a different outcome to the governing body's proposal and said they had received "numerous reports" from fellow Scottish clubs of attempts to "coerce and bully" them into voting with the body.

Now, the Ibrox club have called for the suspensions of Doncaster and McKenzie after claiming they have evidence which raises "serious concerns" over the organisation's handling of the process.

'Rangers will not be bullied into silence'

A Rangers statement said: "We have been presented with evidence via a whistleblower that raises serious concerns surrounding the SPFL's processes relating to its stewardship of the voting on the resolution presented to member clubs.

1:28 Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson explains how the SPFL's controversial resolution on ending the season led to a 'day of bitter infighting' on Friday Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson explains how the SPFL's controversial resolution on ending the season led to a 'day of bitter infighting' on Friday

"Rangers' interim chairman, Douglas Park, attempted to discuss this evidence with SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, who initially refused to do so. The SPFL followed up that call with an e-mail, which we believe was a thinly disguised attempt to silence legitimate concerns.

"Rangers will not be bullied into silence. We believe it is in the interests of all Scottish clubs and supporters that the evidence, which is alarming, be addressed as quickly as possible. The voting debacle and the evidence we possess raise serious questions concerning the corporate governance of the SPFL."

Park, who was appointed interim chairman of the club last month after Dave King stepped down from the role, added: "The lack of leadership and responsibility from the SPFL as a members' organisation has shocked me. If ever there was a time for complete openness and transparency, it is now. Crucial decisions are being made on the issues of promotion and relegation behind closed doors and without proper time for consideration or debate.

"The farcical conduct of this affair seems to me to bring the corporate governance and business operations of the SPFL into sharp focus. It is an example of an undemocratic culture, which has existed within the SPFL for far too long.

Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park.

"As a member club, we are disturbed by the evidence that has been presented and feel there is no choice but to call for an independent investigation into this entire matter. Each member of the SPFL board has a duty to its members to ensure that such an investigation is instructed without delay.

"All we ask for is equality and respect. In the past few days, we have become alarmed at a seeming lack of even-handedness and fair play from the SPFL. This is surely unacceptable and, if substantiated, must be remedied. Other member clubs, who have seen the evidence we hold, share our concerns.

"We call for the suspension of the SPFL's chief executive, Neil Doncaster and its legal adviser, Rod McKenzie while an independent investigation is conducted."

Sky Sports News has contacted the individuals named and the SPFL for comment.