Rangers to submit resolution to SPFL amid bullying claims

Rangers will resubmit a members resolution arguing for prize money to be released early after having their initial proposal deemed "not competent" by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

In a statement released on Friday, Rangers accused the SPFL Executive of slowing the club's attempts to find an alternative solution to the one proposed by the league's governing body, which is set to be voted on at 5pm.

Rangers said that over the last 36 hours they had received "numerous reports" from fellow Scottish clubs of attempts to "coerce and bully" them into voting for the SPFL's resolution, which proposes that the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons are ended early.

Earlier this week Rangers voiced their strong opposition to a proposal, warning of "severe consequences for the Scottish game" and labelling plans to relegate clubs "abhorrent".

If the season cannot be completed, Celtic would be crowned Scottish Premiership champions, according to the current SPFL proposal going to vote

"As a member club, we sought assistance from the SPFL Executive on several occasions yesterday, to ensure our resolution was deemed competent," a club statement said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no advice was forthcoming prior to the meeting starting.

"Now that the SPFL have belatedly identified the reason why our members resolution was not competent, we will immediately resubmit our resolution, based upon their advice.

"If this advice had been forthcoming earlier, we would not have lost valuable time in this process. We are confused as to why attempts have been made to slow the progress of Rangers' resolution."

The league has announced proposals to immediately end the three divisions below the top flight and determine final placings by points per game in league matches played to date by each club.

Partick Thistle would replace Hearts in the Scottish Premiership

Wednesday's resolution also recommends that the Scottish Premiership remains postponed for the time being, although final season placings would be determined by the same system if the SPFL's board determines matches cannot be played.

That could see Celtic crowned champions for the ninth successive season and Hearts relegated, but the immediate impact of the plans would be relegation for Partick Thistle and Stranraer.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan believes the measures enable "the best possible outcome for Scottish football in these very demanding and unique circumstances" - something Rangers robustly contest.

Steven Gerrard's second-placed side are 13 points behind Celtic and "firmly believe that the 2019/20 season is only complete when all 38 games have been played to a finish", while they say this SPFL resolution cannot be accepted.

Rangers were quick to voice their opposition, and Friday's statement claimed other clubs would also vote against the plans.

"Over the last 36 hours, we have received numerous reports from fellow Scottish clubs relating to attempts to coerce and bully them into voting for the SPFL's own resolution," the statement said.

"We are proud that many fellow clubs will stand strong and not be swayed."

Hearts and Partick, who both stand to be relegated, have also issued statements outlining their intention to vote against the plans, though Livingston have come out in favour.