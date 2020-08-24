Harry Maguire: Lawyer does not expect Man Utd defender to face jail time if found guilty

Harry Maguire is very unlikely to face any jail time if he is found guilty of charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, according to a lawyer in Mykonos.

The Manchester United captain spent two nights in police custody after he was arrested during a holiday with family and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Police said there had been an altercation and an exchange of words with an officer who tried to break up a fight.

Maguire denied charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official.

Zannis Panayotakopoulos, a lawyer in Mykonos, said the charges Maguire faces are all misdemeanours and not the more serious felony charges.

"Bribes are very serious crimes in Greece," said Zannis.

"But I believe that it has become a misdemeanour. The highest sentence can be five years imprisonment and a fine.

"But most of these crimes have big and heavy fines and definitely not prison time. In Greece, in our legal system, we have second chances."

As coronavirus restrictions around the world made many holiday destinations impossible to visit, Premier League footballers headed to Mykonos for the clear waters, clear blue skies and all-day beach parties.

Maguire spent time on the island with his Manchester United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams.

Leicester star Jamie Vardy, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham's Dele Alli are among the others who have spent their post-season holiday in Mykonos.

In the high-end shops and flashy bars they're keen to protect the privacy of VIP guests.

But stories have spread quickly about how Maguire, the world's most expensive defender, ended up spending two nights in a police cell.

Peter Nazo, the owner of Mykonos Live TV, filmed a video of Maguire enjoying himself on Thursday night, just an hour before the incident which resulted in his arrest.

Nazo said: "He was very kind to us.

"He took pictures with my friends. He was quiet but the people he was with were shouting quite loudly.

"I was very shocked when I heard that he had been arrested that night because I felt like he was a good guy."

Nazo said he hoped what happened would not deter footballers from visiting the island.

"Of course they are welcome here," he said.

"Why not? This was not a big deal, it was just drinking and a fight."

Maguire will not be present for a hearing in Syros on Tuesday but Sky News understands that his lawyers will argue on his behalf that a dispute began with two Albanian men while in the Fabrica area of Mykonos town.

Greek media reported that Maguire's sister Daisy was "stabbed with a sharp object".

Sky News understands that Daisy was left with a bloodied arm and Maguire and others then intervened to defend his sibling.

Plain-clothes police officers who were patrolling the area to enforce new coronavirus restrictions on the island intervened and a scuffle broke out.

It is thought that Maguire then attempted to return to his private villa on Mykonos but officers insisted he report to the main police station on the island.

Also on Tuesday, England manager Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

He faces a dilemma about whether to include Maguire, who would have been almost guaranteed a place in the squad before this week.