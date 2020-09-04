Nations League on Sky: England face Iceland, Portugal sweat on Cristiano Ronaldo
Watch games live on Sky Sports Football, the red button, Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event; follow live coverage on our digital platforms
Last Updated: 05/09/20 6:01pm
England, Portugal and France are all in Nations League action on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23 a month
- How to watch every Nations League game on Sky Sports
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- The Nations League returns: What's at stake?
New look for England?
Iceland vs England - 5pm kick-off; live on Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm
Team news - England: Harry Maguire will not be involved, with Gareth Southgate having withdrawn the defender from this squad following his Greek court case. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood will hope to be involved for the first time, as will Jack Grealish. Michael Keane may step into the defence, while Burnley's Nick Pope could get the nod in goal.
Team news - Iceland: Iceland will be missing a number of key players, with Gylfi Sigurdsson, Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Alfred Finnbogason and Ragnar Sigurdsson all out. Leading scorer Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is, however, available.
Iceland vs England
September 5, 2020, 4:30pm
Live on
Who could seize chance?
Grealish, who eventually landed his first call-up to the senior squad following Marcus Rashford's withdrawal, has described this week "more or less like a trial".
Players such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Coady, and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips may feel the same way and will be working hard to convince Southgate they deserve another call-up next month, when England take on Wales in a friendly before more Nations League contests against Belgium and Tuesday's opponents Denmark.
Beyond the players in the current squad, there are a whole host of U21s with ambitions of stepping up, too. Bukayo Saka and Callum Hudson-Odoi will surely be in Southgate's thoughts, while the delay could also give 17-year-old Jude Bellingham time to show he will be ready, after a season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.
England revenge for Euros embarrassment?
England's clash with Iceland in Reykjavik is the first time the two countries have met since England were dumped out of Euro 2016. Little-fancied Iceland battled from a goal down to win the round-of-16 fixture 2-1 and shock English football to the core.
Asked about his memories of the Euro 2016 defeat against Iceland, Kane admitted it had been a chastening experience. "It is definitely one of the toughest nights I have had in an England shirt but it is something I have learnt from," he said.
Will Ronaldo be fit for holders Portugal?
Portugal vs Croatia - 7.45pm kick-off; live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7.40pm
Team news - Portugal: Portugal beat the Netherlands to win the inaugural Nations League in 2019 but will they start their title defence without Cristiano Ronaldo? The Juventus star missed training again on Friday as he struggles with a toe infection but will be desperate to make it, given he is just one goal away from scoring 100 goals for his country.
Team news - Croatia: Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will be missing, with Marcelo Brozovic likely to get a chance from the off.
Player watch: Manchester United and Wolves fans are likely to see Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves in action, while Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic should feature in Croatia's midfield.
Pogba out but Martial back for France
Sweden vs France - 7.45pm kick-off; live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7.40pm
Team news - France: Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele were forced to withdraw from the squad after testing positive for coronavirus. Les Bleus have most of their other star names available though, with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in line to start. Anthony Martial will also hope to feature after his fine season with Manchester United.
Team news - Sweden: Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof and veteran midfielder Seb Larsson should start.
Transfer watch: Manchester City and United have both previously shown interest in Dayot Upamecano; the RB Leipzig defender is line for his first senior France appearance.
De Bruyne to get Belgium purring?
Denmark vs Belgium - 7.45pm kick-off; live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7.40pm
Team news - Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand has a strong hand for this game. Kasper Schemichel will familiarly start in goal, while Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen will be key attacking threats.
Team news - Belgium: Roberto Martinez's side are among the tournament favourites and can unleash plenty of their own big guns. Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to feed Romelu Lukaku up top, while Thorgan and Eden Hazard could be deployed in wide attacking roles.
Transfer watch: Leicester's new signing, Timothy Castagne, is in line to start at full-back for Belgium.
Other matches on Sky
All other matches kick-off at 7.45pm and are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app, unless stated:
- Gibraltar vs San Marino (kick-off 2pm)
- North Macedonia vs Armenia (kick-off 2pm, coverage starts at 1.55pm on Sky Sports Premier League)
- Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg (kick-off 5pm)
- Cyprus vs Montenegro (kick-off 5pm)
- Estonia vs Georgia (kick-off 5pm)
How to watch Nations League on Sky Sports
You will be able to watch all 162 Nations League matches live on Sky Sports - plus the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final. Games will be shown across our main channels and via the red button.
Coming up, Wales vs Bulgaria and Republic of Ireland vs Finland on Sunday will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Czech Republic vs Scotland and Northern Ireland vs Norway will be live on Monday and Denmark v England on is live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.
For a full rundown of Nations League fixtures and where to watch them on Sky Sports head to our fixture page.