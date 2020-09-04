Nations League on Sky: England face Iceland, Portugal sweat on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo got his hands on the inaugural Nations League trophy

England, Portugal and France are all in Nations League action on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

New look for England?

0:36 England manager Gareth Southgate says he has no hesitation in giving senior debuts to Phil Foden or Mason Greenwood against Iceland or Denmark based on what he has seen in training England manager Gareth Southgate says he has no hesitation in giving senior debuts to Phil Foden or Mason Greenwood against Iceland or Denmark based on what he has seen in training

Iceland vs England - 5pm kick-off; live on Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Team news - England: Harry Maguire will not be involved, with Gareth Southgate having withdrawn the defender from this squad following his Greek court case. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood will hope to be involved for the first time, as will Jack Grealish. Michael Keane may step into the defence, while Burnley's Nick Pope could get the nod in goal.

Harry Maguire will be missing this time around

Team news - Iceland: Iceland will be missing a number of key players, with Gylfi Sigurdsson, Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Alfred Finnbogason and Ragnar Sigurdsson all out. Leading scorer Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is, however, available.

Iceland vs England

Who could seize chance?

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was added to Gareth Southgate's England squad after the withdrawal of Marcus Rashford last week

Grealish, who eventually landed his first call-up to the senior squad following Marcus Rashford's withdrawal, has described this week "more or less like a trial".

Players such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Coady, and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips may feel the same way and will be working hard to convince Southgate they deserve another call-up next month, when England take on Wales in a friendly before more Nations League contests against Belgium and Tuesday's opponents Denmark.

Beyond the players in the current squad, there are a whole host of U21s with ambitions of stepping up, too. Bukayo Saka and Callum Hudson-Odoi will surely be in Southgate's thoughts, while the delay could also give 17-year-old Jude Bellingham time to show he will be ready, after a season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

England revenge for Euros embarrassment?

0:54 England captain Harry Kane says he has learned from their embarrassing Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland England captain Harry Kane says he has learned from their embarrassing Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland

England's clash with Iceland in Reykjavik is the first time the two countries have met since England were dumped out of Euro 2016. Little-fancied Iceland battled from a goal down to win the round-of-16 fixture 2-1 and shock English football to the core.

Asked about his memories of the Euro 2016 defeat against Iceland, Kane admitted it had been a chastening experience. "It is definitely one of the toughest nights I have had in an England shirt but it is something I have learnt from," he said.

Will Ronaldo be fit for holders Portugal?

Portugal were crowned 2019 Nations League champions

Portugal vs Croatia - 7.45pm kick-off

Team news - Portugal: Portugal beat the Netherlands to win the inaugural Nations League in 2019 but will they start their title defence without Cristiano Ronaldo? The Juventus star missed training again on Friday as he struggles with a toe infection but will be desperate to make it, given he is just one goal away from scoring 100 goals for his country.

Team news - Croatia: Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will be missing, with Marcelo Brozovic likely to get a chance from the off.

Player watch: Manchester United and Wolves fans are likely to see Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves in action, while Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic should feature in Croatia's midfield.

Pogba out but Martial back for France

Paul Pogba will be absent for France against Sweden

Sweden vs France - 7.45pm kick-off

Team news - France: Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele were forced to withdraw from the squad after testing positive for coronavirus. Les Bleus have most of their other star names available though, with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in line to start. Anthony Martial will also hope to feature after his fine season with Manchester United.

Team news - Sweden: Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof and veteran midfielder Seb Larsson should start.

Transfer watch: Manchester City and United have both previously shown interest in Dayot Upamecano; the RB Leipzig defender is line for his first senior France appearance.

De Bruyne to get Belgium purring?

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku should link up against Denmark

Denmark vs Belgium - 7.45pm kick-off

Team news - Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand has a strong hand for this game. Kasper Schemichel will familiarly start in goal, while Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen will be key attacking threats.

Team news - Belgium: Roberto Martinez's side are among the tournament favourites and can unleash plenty of their own big guns. Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to feed Romelu Lukaku up top, while Thorgan and Eden Hazard could be deployed in wide attacking roles.

Transfer watch: Leicester's new signing, Timothy Castagne, is in line to start at full-back for Belgium.

Other matches on Sky

All other matches kick-off at 7.45pm and are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app, unless stated:

Gibraltar vs San Marino (kick-off 2pm)

North Macedonia vs Armenia (kick-off 2pm, coverage starts at 1.55pm on Sky Sports Premier League)

Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg (kick-off 5pm)

Cyprus vs Montenegro (kick-off 5pm)

Estonia vs Georgia (kick-off 5pm)

