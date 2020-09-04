Czech Republic vs Scotland: Czech FA call off game due to coronavirus without telling Scots

Steve Clarke's Scotland were due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday

Scotland's Nations League game vs the Czech Republic will not take place due to "the current situation with Covid-19", the Czech FA has said, without telling Scotland, who are preparing for Monday's fixture as normal.

Scotland's Nations League plans were thrown into disarray 90 minutes after their opening game ended in a 1-1 draw with Israel at Hampden.

Although the Czechs defeated neighbours Slovakia 3-1 in Bratislava at the same time, their football association soon announced the squad would now be heading their separate ways amid a coronavirus threat.

Statement regarding reports relating to Monday's UEFA #NationsLeague match with the Czech Republic. pic.twitter.com/QKar8ncXNi — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 4, 2020

A statement on the FACR website read: "The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the Covid-19."

Scotland, who were due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday, are awaiting confirmation from UEFA on whether the game will go ahead but have been advised to prepare for Monday's game as normal.

"We are aware of reports that the Football Association of the Czech Republic have taken the decision not to play Monday's game," a spokesperson for the Scottish FA told Sky Sports News.

"We have not received any official notification from the Football Association of the Czech Republic to that effect but have contacted UEFA for confirmation on the status of the match. We will update further when we receive clarification."

2:53 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match between Scotland and Israel Highlights of the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match between Scotland and Israel

The Czech plans had been affected after West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Roma's Patrik Schick - on loan at RB Leipzig - were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.

The Czech FA delayed their departure for Slovakia by 24 hours while the entire squad was retested and the players made the 200-mile journey by road after splitting up into small groups.

However, after their opening win, the FACR added in their statement: "There is great concern that the virus could spread further."

Czech FA bosses had earlier rejected accusations they did not strictly adhere to guidelines designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The decision by the Czech Republic to call off the game could also cost them points.

UEFA announced last week games should go ahead if teams had at least 13 players available, regardless of the pandemic.

Only in instances where the team cannot provide 13 players will a game be rescheduled.

The body added: "The national association that is responsible for the match not taking place or not being played in full will be declared to have forfeited the match by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body unless the latter comes to the conclusion that both or none of the teams is/are responsible for the match not taking place or not being played in full, meaning the match cannot be declared as forfeited.

"If the match cannot be declared as forfeited, the outcome of the match will be decided by drawing of lots (i.e. win 1-0, loss 0-1 or draw 0-0) carried out by the UEFA administration."

UEFA are still awaiting correspondence from the Czech FA following last night's statement, with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell having spoken to UEFA officials on Saturday morning.