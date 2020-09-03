Scotland boss Steve Clarke: Authorities will deal with Czech coronavirus concerns

5:06 Clarke discusses striker Lyndon Dykes' first call-up and Kieran Tierney's position for the forthcoming Nations League games Clarke discusses striker Lyndon Dykes' first call-up and Kieran Tierney's position for the forthcoming Nations League games

Steve Clarke will let the authorities deal with any Czech Republic coronavirus concerns ahead of Scotland's Nations League game on Monday.

The Czechs have been forced to retest their entire squad after a member of the backroom team returned a positive result and the unnamed official has been ordered into quarantine.

Czech Rep vs Scotland Live on

As a result, Jaroslav Silhavy's squad have delayed their departure to Bratislava ahead of Friday's Nations League opener with Slovakia until Thursday.

Scotland host Israel at Hampden Park on Friday night before facing the Czech Republic at the Andruv Stadion in Prague on Monday.

Scotland vs Israel Live on

Asked about the situation, Scotland boss Clarke said: "I could go down the boring old route and say I am concentrating on the game tomorrow but in the current situation and the strange times that we're in, we have to look a little bit beyond that.

"I've just been updated on the situation. The authorities will deal with it. It's not really for us to comment on.

"You've got to have a little bit of empathy for the Czech Republic because it could happen to any international squad around the world at any time.

"So hopefully everyone who's involved in it is fine and safe and comes out of it healthy and after the Israel game we'll have a look and see what the situation is and how the authorities deal with it and then we'll just get on with it from there."

Oli McBurnie played for Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly two days after pulling out of the Scotland squad

In his latest column, Andy Walker underlines the importance of player commitment in Scotland's bid to reach a first major tournament since 1998.

"Not everyone is a fan of the international break. I have family members who moan and groan when the league season has just got up and running, only to realise there's quickly an enforced break of almost two weeks to see various mismatches being played around Europe.

"The truth is that for Scotland, there's rarely a game that we can take for granted. Believe me, this country will be ecstatic if we can qualify for a major finals once again. Not since 1998, when Craig Brown led us to the World Cup in France, have we experienced that sense of euphoria. It's long overdue for us.

"So, the least we expect from every player who's good enough to be chosen to represent their country is total commitment and that's why I found it a huge disappointment seeing Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie withdraw from the squad."

Read more