Man Utd transfer news: Jesse Lingard set to seal West Ham loan after rejecting Newcastle and West Brom

Jesse Lingard has passed his medical at West Ham, ahead of loan move from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Lingard would have needed to have been registered by midday on Friday to make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday, which is a possibility with his medical now complete.

Lingard has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, failing to make a Premier League appearance this season, and has been looking to secure a move away to get more first-team minutes.

It is understood Newcastle and West Brom approached Lingard's representatives about taking the out-of-favour England international on loan, but the 28-year-old rejected their offers.

The total cost of a potential deal is thought to be more than £3m, taking into account the loan fee and Lingard's wages.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, to protect his value ahead of a potential transfer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, had reportedly been reluctant to let Lingard go this month as his squad face a busy and, potentially, unpredictable schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Lingard is said to have personally argued his case to be allowed to go elsewhere.

The Norwegian was asked about Lingard - and Brandon Williams, who is attracting interest from Southampton and Newcastle over a potential loan move this month - this week and left the door open to a potential exit.

Solskjaer said: "They're still part of the club, part of the squad, training well. No deal has been struck for any of the players yet going out - still a little period left, of course.

"There's been many clubs interested in our players, so let's see what happens.

"For me, it's also important to take our wishes and our plans into consideration but also the players of course, because they are Man Utd people and players through and through."

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth on the Transfer Talk podcast:

"It seems to be a good deal for all parties when you look at it. Lingard, hopefully for his sake, will get regular first team football and West Ham can try and get the best out of him, perhaps the form that sent him to the World Cup in Russia with England.

"If that happens, then Lingard returns to Man Utd and either one of two things happen: he resurrects his career at Man Utd, which would be great for the club and Lingard, or he puts himself on the market in the summer and Man Utd would probably get a higher fee than if they were to sell him now without having any Premier League football this season.

"I've spoken to someone close to Lingard this week and he says that Lingard is very thankful to Man Utd for facilitating the move and supporting him as well. Now all he wants to do is show what he can do, play well, player regularly and return in the summer to then give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd a decision to make, which they maybe didn't think they'd have to.

"They probably thought Lingard would be on his way out because as far as I'm aware, he doesn't think his Man Utd career is over. It may look that way at the moment because they're sending him out on loan, but as far as he's concerned, he wants to do the best he can and maybe, you never know, go back to Man Utd and be a regular there once again."

