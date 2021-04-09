Euro 2020: UEFA confirms Wembley minimum 25 per cent capacity for group stage matches

UEFA has announced that eight Euro 2020 host cities - including London - have confirmed minimum capacities for this summer's tournament.

As Sky Sports reported on Thursday, Wembley has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25 per cent for three group stage matches and a round-of-16 fixture, while there is hope more fans will be able to attend the semi-finals and final.

Scotland have also confirmed a capacity of 25 per cent for matches at Hampden Park, but Dublin - along with Munich, Rome and Bilbao - has yet to confirm a minimum capacity and has been given until April 19 to provide an update, with final decisions over their statuses as host cities to be made on that date.

Image: Wembley could be at more than 25 per cent capacity for the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020

"UEFA is pleased to announce that there will be a return of spectators to the EURO 2020 venues and wishes to express its appreciation to its member associations and the national and local authorities who are collaborating closely in ensuring the safe return of spectators to the stadium," UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

"Currently, eight host countries have confirmed stadium capacities based on their projections of an improved health situation in their countries in June and July due to a number of factors, including a country's vaccination rollout, its planned measures for reopening the economy and the projected slowdown in the virus due to warmer season.

"Several of the host countries had already incorporated EURO 2020 in the rollout of their national recovery strategy. In addition, in planning the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament, UEFA has worked closely with the World Health Organisation to adapt the WHO COVID-19 risk assessment tool for EURO 2020."

UEFA also confirmed Budapest plans to welcome a full capacity (68,000) fans with 'strict stadium entry requirements, while St Petersburg and Baku will be at 50 per cent capacity.

Hungary, Russia and Azerbaijan are the only host countries planning exemptions from entry restrictions and requirements, with ticket-holding travelling fans set to be allowed to cross borders with proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests.

Image: Wales fans could be allowed to travel to Baku to watch two of their group stage matches

In the case of Azerbaijan, only citizens from the participating nations will receive exemptions, which means Wales fans could be allowed to travel to watch their side's matches in Baku against Switzerland on June 12 and against Turkey four days later.

Amsterdam, Bucharest and Copenhagen were the other cities to confirm 25-33 per cent minimum capacities.

Fans were also told they will have until Thursday Apri 22l to return tickets, with "special arrangements" to be made for ticket holders should a venue change after that date.

UEFA also explained in cases where capacities have been reduced, ballots will be held to determine which fans keep their tickets, with those that have missed out to be informed in May.

Scotland supporters - along with the other teams that qualified through the play-offs - will have the opportunity to buy reserved tickets in May.

UEFA reviewed host city submissions at a two-hour on Thursday that was attended by senior figures of all 12 host city associations, including FA CEO Mark Bullingham, SFA CEO Ian Maxwell and FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.