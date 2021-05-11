Derby County: EFL quiet on reports of points deduction for FFP rule breach

The EFL says it is unable to comment on reports Derby County could start next season with a significant points deduction after being found guilty of breaking financial fair play rules.

Reports suggest the EFL has won its appeal to an independent disciplinary commission, finding Derby in breach of profit and sustainability regulations.

A points deduction and transfer embargo are expected to be the punishments.

Those sanctions could be imposed immediately - relegating Wayne Rooney's side from the Championship, despite a dramatic 3-3 draw on Saturday at home to Sheffield Wednesday, which looked to have kept them from the drop.

2:16 Highlights of Derby's 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

However, due to the timings of the findings by the commission, the more likely scenario is that the penalties will be imposed from the start of next season.

Wycombe Wanderers, who dropped into League One on Saturday, just a single point behind Derby, are expected to lead the calls for the sanctions to be imposed immediately.

Derby say they cannot comment on the charges first brought by the EFL last year, which relate to the sale of their stadium and the amortisation or valuation of players at the club.

In August, they were cleared of both charges. However the EFL appealed the second charge relating to Derby's accounting methods.

Today we have sent an open letter to the Board at Derby County Football Club.

@dcfcofficial #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/xfLIHydvdx — Punjabi Rams (@PunjabiRams) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, supporters' group the Punjabi Rams penned an open letter to the Derby County board on Monday night, outlining some immediate areas of concern from sections of the club's fanbase.

Citing poor communication about the club's future and prospective takeover, the Punjabi Rams wrote: "It is us the supporters who feel let down by lack of transparency, direction and communication. Players, managers and owners come and go but it is supporters who are ever-present."

Quoting manager Wayne Rooney, who said at the weekend "we all need answers", the Punjabi Rams said they were also concerned by a lack of engagement from the club with local media, as well as supporters in general.

The group did, however, praise the club for redoubling their efforts in recent weeks to celebrate the diversity of the city and the club's fanbase.