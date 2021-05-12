Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says some of his players have not reached full potential this season and reached their potential

Mikel Arteta says some of his players have not reached their full potential for Arsenal this season and he must find new ways to improve them.

Arsenal, facing a first season without European football in 25 years, need to overhaul a four-point gap to seventh-placed Tottenham with three games left to qualify for the Europa Conference League, UEFA's new third-tier competition.

Arteta, whose side exited the Europa League last week, has already said an overhaul of his squad is required this summer after his first full season in charge of the Gunners.

Asked if players had reached their maximum potential this season, he said: "With the majority of them, yes."

Pressed how he changes that, Arteta replied: "Finding a different way to do it, challenging them again, putting somebody next to them to try to push them again."

The Spaniard added some members of his squad have reached their potential.

"Some of them can get to a certain level and you cannot push them any further," Arteta said. "You want to evolve them but it's not possible.

"When I said a majority, I did not say all of them. Some have a big contribution to make to those results."

Arsenal visit Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, and Arteta is unclear whether the club will have to sell some of their high-profile players in order to raise funds.

"Let's see what happens," the former Arsenal captain said.

"It is difficult to predict that one but in general we wouldn't like to do that because we are only going to be stronger [if we keep hold of them]. It is clear we want to improve the team. We need some resources."

Paul Merson says Arsenal need a long-term plan that needs to start right now if they are to have any chance of turning around the club's fortunes in the future.

Arsenal are now facing a fifth season out of the Champions League and barring a dramatic turnaround in the Premier League, they will not have the Europa League or the newly formed Europa Conference League to fall back on either.

So, what happens next? Ahead of Arsenal's trip to face Chelsea, former Arsenal forward Merson discusses the disappointing Europa League exit, the steady decline at the club, and how they try and move forward after what has been an extremely painful season for the Gunners.

