Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to feature in Wrexham docu-series after buying club

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invested £2m in National League side Wrexham in February; the story of the takeover and what comes next will feature in a new docu-series called 'Made in Wrexham'

Tuesday 18 May 2021 19:08, UK

Image: Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and co-owner Rob McElhenney will feature in a new docu-series on Wrexham

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will take centre-stage in a new access-all-areas docu-series about the club.

Hollywood duo Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February when they invested an immediate £2m in the National League club.

'Welcome to Wrexham' will chronicle their takeover - the club announced their initial interest in investing in September 2020 - and follow the Red Dragons' fortunes over the following two seasons.

The North Wales club said on their official website: "As revealed by Rob and Ryan when they first met virtually with supporters in November, our new co-chairmen's takeover of the Football Club is being recorded by a documentary crew.

"And Nick Grad, president, original programming at FX Entertainment has confirmed the two-season order of a documentary exploring the club, the town, and Rob and Ryan's 'crash course in football club ownership'."

Grad added: "Rob McElhenney has been an all-star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries, 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

'Welcome to Wrexham' will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion, with world broadcasters to be announced in due course.

Wrexham are in the play-off places in National League as they try to return to the Football League, having been relegated from League Two in 2007/08.

