Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds complete Wrexham takeover

Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have officially completed their takeover of Wrexham.

The pair have taken 100 per cent control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST).

Reynolds and Elhenney have made a £2m investment in the club under the terms of the deal.

In a statement issued by the WST, the new owners say funds will be made available immediately and "first-team player identification will be a priority".

MISSION STATEMENT | Rob & Ryan's vision for Wrexham AFC.



Further money will be spent to enhance the women's football programme, community initiatives and the Racecourse Ground.

A statement from Reynolds and McElhenney read: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive

difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

A statement from the WST read: "The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Wrexham AFC to RR McReynolds LLC.

"We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of."