Antonio Conte: Inter Milan head coach's future in doubt over transfer dispute with owners

Antonio Conte will make a decision on his future at Inter Milan within the next 48 hours amid a dispute with the club's owners who are proposing a downsizing of his squad.

The Serie A champions continue to talk with Conte about primarily financial decisions which could end up with him leaving the club a matter of weeks after guiding them to their first league title in 11 years.

Chairman Steven Zhang has reportedly asked Conte to cut his wage bill by 15 to 20 per cent and potentially sell players worth up to £70m this summer.

Zhang arrived at Inter's headquarters to continue discussions with senior staff on Wednesday morning.

Conte is keen to keep up to eight players he sees as "untouchables" which include Milan Skriniar, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Lukaku is happy at Inter but uncertainty about Conte's future and the club needing to cut costs has put a question mark over his status at the club.

The club's strategy, according to Sky in Italy, could include the sale of one of the club's star players and a move to focus on developing young talent.

Conte believes that would stop him from building a stronger team for next season's Champions League. Inter finished bottom of their Champions League group this season.

The Nerazzurri boss, whose current deal runs until the end of the 2021/22 season, will earn £11m after tax next year if he stays on.

Regarding reports in Italy linking him with the vacant Tottenham job, a source close to Conte believes they are looking for a "softer coach whose personality would be easier to manage".

Conte has also been linked with taking over at Real Madrid as current head coach Zinedine Zidane faces an uncertain future.

Former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri, also being spoken about for the Real job, has emerged as a frontrunner to take over from Conte should he leave Inter, according to reports in Italy.

Allegri is also being linked with a return to his old club, Juventus.