WATCH LIVE: England's Euro 2020 squad announcement

England's squad for Euro 2020 is revealed today; Gareth Southgate to name his final 26 players for the tournament - cutting seven from his provisional 33-man squad; England have friendlies vs Austria and Romania before Croatia opener on June 13

Tuesday 1 June 2021 19:18, UK

Watch Sky Sports News live as England name their final 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

England manager Gareth Southgate will cut seven players from his provisional 33-man squad for the tournament, having delayed his final decision due to injuries and players' involvement in European finals.

Mason Greenwood will miss out after withdrawing from the provisional squad due to injury, while there are also fitness concerns over his Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

England take on Austria in a friendly on Wednesday before facing Romania in their final warm-up match on Sunday, with their opening game of the tournament against Croatia on June 13.

