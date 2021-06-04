Thiago Silva: Chelsea extend defender's contract until 2022

Chelsea have extended defender Thiago Silva's contract for a further year, keeping him at the club until 2022.

The 36-year-old joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and impressed in his first season at Stamford Bridge, featuring in 34 games across all competitions.

The club confirmed they have taken up the option to extend the Brazilian's current deal on the same day as Thomas Tuchel, who has signed a new contract through to June 2024.

"Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

Thiago Silva contract extended. 👇 — Champions of Europe 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2021

"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year."

Silva won the Champions League with Chelsea in the final against Manchester City last week despite having to be subbed off with an injury in the first half of the clash in Porto.

Image: Thiago Silva and Tuchel secured the Champions League title with Chelsea months after losing last season's final with PSG

It represents the first Champions League title for both him and Tuchel, who just a few months ago tasted defeat in last season's final after falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Lisbon.