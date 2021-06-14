The incident occurred after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday; Buxted FC said it was "heartbreaking" and have appealed to the public to help find the two people responsible

Buxted Football Club ask for help in finding vandals who 'trashed' life-saving defibrillator

A football club in East Sussex are appealing for help to find two people who were caught on CCTV vandalising its defibrillator kit.

Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was "heartbreaking".

Writing on Twitter, the club said: "Last night at 12:50am, our defibrillator was vandalised.

"It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it to Sussex Police."

It comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen was given prolonged treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital where he is now awake and recovering.

The footage, posted on the Buxted FC Twitter account, has been viewed more than 150,000 times since it was posted on Sunday evening.

It was retweeted by actor Martin Kemp who described what had happened as "the pits".

"I rarely get upset, angry or surprised by people's behaviour but this is the pits," he said.

"I hope they will be disgusted with themselves when they get caught."

Richard Turner, chairman of Buxted FC, said the incident was "absolutely disgusting".

"Those things save people's lives and someone has come and trashed it," he said.

"The whole world saw what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday so why would anyone think that's ok?

"Everyone at the club is a volunteer, we work hard for what we've got, but now we'll have to raise funds to replace it.

"It's just heartbreaking."