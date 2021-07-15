Chelsea transfer news: Olivier Giroud to travel to Italy for medical ahead of AC Milan move

Olivier Giroud will travel to Italy on Thursday to undergo a medical ahead of his move from Chelsea to AC Milan.

According to Sky in Italy, the France striker will have his medical on Friday morning ahead of completing his €3.5m (£3m) transfer.

The 34-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A club.

Giroud signed a new one-year deal at Chelsea last summer and last month the club took up an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Arsenal sold Giroud to Chelsea for £18m in January 2018, six years after signing him from the Ligue 1 title-winning Montpellier side for £10.8m.

He has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning three major trophies, including the Champions League title in May.

Image: Giroud scored two goals in France's 3-0 friendly win over Bulgaria before Euro 2020

Giroud was involved in France's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign as they were knocked out by Switzerland on penalties at the round-of-16 stage following a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

AC Milan have already signed Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea this summer, as they activated their £25m option to buy the young defender following a successful six-month loan spell, and are interested in Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Italian club finished second in Serie A last season, securing a return to the Champions League following a seven-year absence.

By Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol

Chelsea have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Image: Chelsea are keen to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea want to sign a No 9 during this window and Haaland is their top target. Other options are Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in the world after scoring 48 times in 51 games for club and country last season.

He has a £70m release clause in his Dortmund contract which can be activated next summer. Clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have been in talks to see whether they could buy him this summer at a premium price.

A source close to the discussions says Dortmund do not want to sell Haaland, especially because they are already letting Jadon Sancho join United this month in a £73m deal.

"Chelsea are trying but it is going to be very difficult," the source said. "At the moment it looks like mission impossible.

"It is unlikely but that doesn't mean it can't happen."

