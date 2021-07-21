Steve Cooper: Swansea head coach set to leave role at Liberty Stadium

Steve Cooper is set to leave his role as Swansea head coach, with a mutual termination of his contract nearing an agreement.

Cooper, 41, was appointed Swansea boss in the summer of 2019, and guided the Welsh side to the Championship play-offs in both of his seasons in charge.

He was linked with vacancies at Crystal Palace and West Brom earlier this summer, but both of those roles have now been filled.

The club are expected to confirm Cooper's departure by the end of the week, with their opening game of the Championship season - at Blackburn Rovers on August 7 - just 17 days away.

Image: Cooper led Swansea to the Championship play-off final last season

Cooper was in the dugout for Tuesday's friendly victory over Plymouth, with the club's next pre-season fixture to come against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Cooper began his coaching career at Wrexham's academy, before moving onto Liverpool and then advancing to take charge of England's U17 side, who he led to a U17 World Cup victory in 2017.

Swansea will enter the new season missing some key players from their previous campaign, with Andre Ayew having departed, along with loanees Freddie Woodman and Marc Guehi.

Cooper led Swansea to the Championship play-off final as they overcame Barnsley in the semis, but his side were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at Wembley.