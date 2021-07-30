Marc Albrighton: Leicester winger signs new contract extension to 2024

Marc Albrighton joined Leicester from Aston Villa in 2014; The winger was part of the Foxes' Premier League title-winning campaign in 2015/16 and helped the club to win the FA Cup last season, beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley

Friday 30 July 2021 17:09, UK

Image: Marc Albrighton helped Leicester win the FA Cup for the first time in their history

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has signed a contract extension to 2024.

The 31-year-old made 42 appearances last season, helping the Foxes beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Albrighton joined the club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014 and was part of the team that went on to win the 2015-16 Premier League title.

"I'm delighted. Obviously, it's a club that is progressing every single year," said Albrighton, who has played 253 times for the Foxes.

"It's a fantastic club with the people here and the direction that they're going - it's great to be a part of."

Albrighton added on LCFC TV: "I have always been the type of player and person who wants to establish himself at a club and stay there.

"I'm settled here and I'm really enjoying it."

Leicester - who finished fifth last season, just missing out on Champions League qualification again - will play champions Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on August 7 ahead of the new domestic campaign.

