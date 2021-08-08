Lionel Messi receives formal PSG two-year contract offer after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has received a formal two-year contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club have offered Messi an initial two-year deal, thought to be worth £25m a year after tax, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and his representatives are now reviewing and considering it carefully.

Messi also has two other potential options after leaving Barcelona but PSG remain the favourites to sign him.

Barcelona announced Messi would not continue at the club after they were unable to fulfil a new contract that had been agreed with the player due to "financial and structural obstacles".

The Argentina international has spoken directly with PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino this week about moving to the French capital.

Asked if PSG will be his next move at his farewell news conference on Sunday, Messi said: "That is one possibility, to reach those heights.

"I've got nothing confirmed with anybody. I had a lot of calls, a lot of interested clubs. At the moment, nothing is closed, but we are talking about a lot of things."

PSG quickly emerged as the front-runners for his signature, in a move that would reunite him with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

Messi said he did not want to leave Barcelona in an emotional farewell news conference on Sunday.

Messi was in tears as he received a standing ovation in his final Barcelona press conference to announce the end of his 21 years with the club.

Barcelona confirmed Messi's departure on Thursday night, the same day he returned to Catalonia following his post-Copa America holiday.

Messi had travelled to Barcelona expecting to agree on the details of the announcement of his new five-year deal, and he confirmed he offered to reduce his wages by 50 per cent.

"This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that's what we all wanted more than anything," said Messi.

"We'd always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this."

