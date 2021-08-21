Memphis Depay nets first Barcelona goal, Dortmund beaten by Freiburg, Inter Milan thrash Genoa - European round-up

La Liga: Depay scores first Barca goal in draw

Memphis Depay scored his first goal for Barcelona to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Athletic Bilbao, while defender Eric Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time for a last-ditch foul.

Athletic defender Inigo Martinez had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 50th minute by heading home from a corner after his side had dominated the first half and seen a shot cleared off the line at the start of the second.

Barca struggled to cope with Athletic's intensity but cashed in when their opponents took their foot off the gas and seemed content to defend their lead rather than look for a second goal.

Frenkie de Jong hit the crossbar with a sumptuous chip and moments later Depay levelled in the 75th minute with a thunderous strike from a tight angle, his shot flying beyond the reach of helpless Athletic keeper Julen Agirrezabala.

Garcia was then shown a straight red card on his second outing for Barca when he hauled down Athletic forward Nico Williams on the edge of the area, but the hosts failed to capitalise from the resulting free-kick.

Barca defender Gerard Pique also limped off in the first half for Ronald Koeman's side.

Fernando Nino's late goal gave Mallorca a 1-0 win at Alaves, who had defender Ruben Duarte sent off in the second half.

Carlos Soler's late equaliser from the penalty spot grabbed Valencia a 1-1 draw at Granada, who had a stoppage-time goal from Angel Montoro ruled out for offside by VAR.

It finished 0-0 between Espanyol and Villarreal, a second goalless draw for Unai Emery's side following their defeat on penalties to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Serie A: Inter off to winning start

Image: Edin Dzeko celebrates scoring in Inter's win over Genoa

Debutant striker Edin Dzeko was on target as Inter Milan got their Serie A title defence off to a flying start, thrashing Genoa 4-0 in their opening match of the season in front of fans in the San Siro on Saturday.

Hakan Calhanoglu, who crossed the divide to sign for Inter from city rivals AC Milan in the summer, took centre stage from the off, setting up Milan Skriniar for his side's sixth-minute opener, before drilling home a second eight minutes later.

The visitors had a great chance to get back in the contest just before the interval, but Yayah Kallon dragged his effort wide from a good position.

That miss proved costly as Inter, who had two strikes ruled out for offside, the second of which was another fine finish from Calhanoglu, added a third in the 74th minute through substitute Arturo Vidal to make sure of the three points.

To complete the perfect afternoon for Inter, on his 200th Serie A appearance, veteran forward Dzeko, who joined from Roma this summer, headed home a late fourth.

Maurizio Sarri also got off to a winning start at Lazio, but the visitors had to bounce back from an early scare to win 3-1 at newly-promoted Empoli.

The home side took a surprise lead in the fourth minute when Filippo Bandinelli scored, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed in the equaliser just two minutes later.

Empoli threatened to restore their advantage but Bandinelli's strike came off the post. Instead, it was Lazio who took the lead in the 31st minute when Manuel Lazzari played a one-two with Milinkovic-Savic before placing an angled drive into the bottom left corner.

Lazio extended their lead 10 minutes later as Ciro Immobile converted a penalty after Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario clattered into Francesco Acerbi.

Atalanta also best Torino 2-1. Luis Muriel scored in the sixth minute but Torino looked to have earned a well-deserved point when Andrea Belotti's effort was deflected in with 11 minutes remaining.

However, substitute Roberto Piccoli, who had only come off the bench in the 83rd minute, snatched a late winner in stoppage time.

Bundesliga: Dortmund beaten by Freiburg

Image: Vincenzo Grifo of Freiburg celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

Freiburg rose to second in the Bundesliga table on Saturday thanks to a gritty 2-1 win over a Borussia Dortmund side who dominated possession but failed to convert their chances.

Vincenzo Grifo rocked the visitors early, putting Freiburg ahead with a stunning free-kick in the sixth minute. Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham came closest to an equaliser in the first half, hitting the post with a header from a corner.

Despite Dortmund keeping possession for long spells, they found themselves two down eight minutes into the second half when Roland Sallai slammed the ball home from close range.

Dortmund were thrown a lifeline when midfielder Yannik Keitel steered a low cross past his own keeper in the 59th minute. But the Freiburg rearguard stood firm to repel Erling Haaland and company as they hung on to win.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg went top of the standings by coming back from a goal down to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1, with Lukas Nmecha getting the winner in the 88th minute.

Bochum forward Simon Zoller set up a goal in each half as his side beat Mainz 2-0, and Greuther Furth came back from a goal down to grab a point against 10-man Arminia Bielefeld, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg played out a scoreless draw.

Ligue 1: Lille held by St Etienne

St Etienne defender Saidou Sow scored late on to deny defending champion Lille their first win of the season in a 1-1 draw.

The 19-year-old Sow headed home from a corner in the 84th minute after Burak Yilmaz had put Lille in front in the first half. Saturday's draw leaves Lille seven points behind Paris Saint-Germain after just three rounds.

Monaco's poor league start also continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Lens, another team that had been looking for its first win.

Ignatius Ganago and Simon Banza scored in the second half for Lens, with Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nbel at fault for the opener in the 51st minute.

Ganago easily got past Monaco defender Strahinja Pavlovic and then fired straight at Nbel from a narrow angle. But the German goalkeeper, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, failed to hold onto Ganago's shot as it squirmed past and inside the near post.

Lens had Cheick Doucour sent off for a bad challenge on Krpin Diatta on the hour mark, but Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin followed him off in the 85th minute for his tackle on Banza.