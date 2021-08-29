West Ham transfer news: Nikola Vlasic close to move from CSKA Moscow

West Ham are close to agreeing a £25m deal to sign Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow.

David Moyes has been keen to bolster his attacking options and has turned his attention to the Croatia international after it became increasingly likely Jesse Lingard would remain at Manchester United this season.

Lingard excelled during a successful loan spell at West Ham under Moyes last term, with the 28-year-old's performances reinstating him into the thoughts of England boss Gareth Southgate.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently said he believes Lingard has a big part to play at Manchester United this season with the player focused on working his way into the first team.

Vlasic has previously had an underwhelming two-year spell at Everton which came to an end in 2019.

The 23-year-old joined Everton on Deadline Day in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around £8m from Hadjuk Split but only managed 19 appearances during his spell with the club.

He initially impressed Everton boss at the time Ronald Koeman, but struggled for game time under Sam Allardyce who replaced the outgoing Dutchman in November 2017.

Vlasic, who plays as a No 10, was part of Croatia's squad at Euro 2020 and scored the opening goal in the 3-1 win over Scotland which ensure qualification for the Round of 16.

West Ham completed the £29.8m signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The France international signed a four-year deal at the London Stadium and spoke of his delight after completing the move.

"I'm very happy and very proud," Zouma told West Ham's official website.

"My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that's started the season very, very well.

"With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year - and I want to help the team do that."

