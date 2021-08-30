Manchester United transfer news: Daniel James could be allowed to leave on loan, Amad Diallo Feyenoord loan off

Daniel James could be allowed to leave Manchester United on loan in this window.

The 23-year-old Wales international winger has started two of United's first three Premier League matches of the season, including Sunday's 1-0 win at Wolves.

However, the impending return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford could impact James' minutes and there are a number of clubs interested in taking him on a temporary basis.

A decision is expected to be made by the club imminently, with the window due to close on August 31.

Image: Diallo was heavily linked with a loan move to Feyenoord before his injury

Meanwhile, Amad Diallo will stay at United in this window after he suffered a thigh injury in training that will keep him out for six weeks.

The 19-year-old was available for loan as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen for the winger to get some experience away from the club.

Feyenoord were heavy favourites for his signature, but the Eredivisie side's sporting director Frank Arnesen confirmed they will not be pursuing a deal in this window.

The Ivory Coast international winger, who was also linked with a temporary switch to Championship side Sheffield United, could move on a temporary basis in the January transfer window instead.

Analysis: Where next for James?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show:

"United appear to be prepared to allow him to leave in this window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said as much when he was asked the question after Sunday's win at Molineux, which James did start.

"But with the arrival of Jadon Sancho and potentially Ronaldo, James is going to find his first-team opportunities quite limited.

"There has been a lot of talk on social media about Leeds and we know they have a long-standing interest. On Deadline Day in February 2019, we had shots of James going into the reception at Leeds - it looked like it was a done deal, but that one fell through. In the next transfer window, he went to Man United.

"But I'm told Leeds United are monitoring that situation. They will monitor what Man United do and also what James wants to do as well. Definitely one to keep an eye on for Deadline Day."

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical as he closes on a return to his former club.

United announced they had reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign the 36-year-old forward on Friday.

Personal terms have been agreed on a two-year contract, with the required aspects of the deal to be finalised before the deadline on Tuesday night.

The Premier League club will pay around €15m (£12.87m) plus a further €8m (£6.86m) in add-ons for the Portugal captain, who underwent a medical in Lisbon over the weekend.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell with United between 2003 and 2009.

